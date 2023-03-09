Why one Muslim Department of Corrections worker hasn't shaved his beard, despite new policy

The California Department of Corrections is facing criticism after a new policy requires guards to shave facial hair so they get a proper seal on face masks to prevent against COVID-19 infection. Sikh and Muslim workers say they’re being forced to choose between their religion and their job.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with one officer at the California Department of Corrections about his experience with the policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

