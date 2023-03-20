© 2023 WVPE
How much pollution is a coke plant owned by William Koch pumping into the air?

Published March 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT

Pollution from a coke plant in Port Arthur, Texas, which is owned by William Koch, may be higher than indicated by the data.

The non-profit news organization Grist used court records and data to reveal what has been happening at the plant. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Naveena Sadasivum, a senior staff writer for Grist who covered the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.