Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong speak with Boston Globe deputy D.C. bureau chief Tal Kopan and Washington Post Capitol Hill reporter Rhonda Colvin about the latest on investigations of former President Trump and the agenda House Republicans are laying out for the year ahead.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

