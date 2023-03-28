From 'You Don't Own Me' to 'Survivor': A history anthems that empower women
Women’s history month is coming to a close, so why not take a few minutes to listen to some of the songs — the anthems — that have empowered American women for the last 60 years.
Yes, there are the obvious ones: Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” but the roots of those anthems sprouted decades earlier, with then-ground-breaking songs like Leslie Gore’s 1963 “You Don’t Own Me” and Loretta Lynn’s scandalous “The Pill.”
Here & Now host Robin Young talks to NPR music critic Ann Powers about some of those songs, plus newer ones, including “Let it Go,” which has become an anthem for women-to-be.
Anthems that empower women
- “You Don’t Own Me” by Leslie Gore
- “The Pill” by Loretta Lynn
- “Just Because I’m a Woman” by Dolly Parton
- “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen”
- “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” by Nina Simone
- “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
- “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner
- “Firework” by Katy Perry
- “Respect” by Aretha Franklin
- “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
