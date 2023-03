Lebanon’s prime minister delayed the start of daylight savings to let Muslims break their Ramadan fasts earlier. But the move unleashed so much chaos and unearthed so many sectarian divides that the government had to reverse the decision.

NPR’s Ruth Sherlock shares the latest from Beirut.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.