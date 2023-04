Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta about the politics that led to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signing Wednesday of a bill to repeal a 1931 abortion ban in Michigan, which went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.

