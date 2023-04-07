Weekly Statehouse update: Juror compensation, Holcomb signs gender-affirming care ban

The ACLU sues to halt a gender-affirming care ban shortly after the governor signs it. A House committee makes changes to a bill remaking the state’s public health system. And Indiana jurors would get paid a lot more under a bill nearing the governor’s desk.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

SB 480: Gender transition procedures for minors

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed SB 480 which bans medicinal and surgical gender-affirming care for anyone under age 18, saying gender transition should happen as an adult. Hours later, the ACLU of Indiana filed suit to halt the new ban, arguing it violates the Constitution’s protection against discrimination and its guarantee of equal protection under law.

SB 4: Public health commission

A House committee added more core services that local public health departments would have to offer in order to get new, increased funding from the state. Those departments would now have to provide preventative care for conditions including obesity, diabetes, cancer and behavioral and mental health challenges under the bill, SB 4.

HB 1466: Juror compensation

And a bill to boost juror compensation – HB 1466 – is close to becoming law. Indiana jurors are among the worst paid in the country, earning the equivalent of less than minimum wage. The legislation would double that compensation, making them some of the highest paid in the country.

