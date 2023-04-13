Could hospitals handle another event like the Boston Marathon bombings?

Boston hospitals were able to take swift action when hundreds of people were injured in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. But if a similar event were to happen now in a post-pandemic world, it’s likely Boston hospitals wouldn’t have the same capacity to handle it as they did a decade ago.

WBUR reporter Priyanka Dayal McCluskey has been covering this.

