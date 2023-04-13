JUUL vaping company to pay nearly half a billion dollars in settlement

E-cigarette company JUUL has agreed to settle a case brought by six states and Washington D.C. accusing it of lying about the harms of vaping and of illegally marketing to kids. New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Colorado brought the suit and will divide the money.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about the case.

