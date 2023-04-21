Will record-breaking snowpack help Utah's vanishing Great Salt Lake?

This year’s snowpack in Utah is the deepest recorded ever, but may not be enough to replenish the Great Salt Lake which, according to a recent report, could dry up in five years.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of the authors of that report, Bonnie Baxter, the director of the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

