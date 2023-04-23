© 2023 WVPE
Elkhart Air Show

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 23, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
The only Elkhart event that SOARS is back; it’s the 2023 Elkhart Air Show happening May 20th and the 21st. More than 20 different Performers and Special Aircraft. Including German Tanks, 2 Corsairs, 2 P51 Mustangs, Multiple Stunt Planes, a General George Patton Impersonator, a 1942 Douglas C-53 Skytrooper with in Uniform crew, AND MORE.

Kids 5 and under have FREE GENERAL ADMISSION with an adult. In order to enhance the experience the show has limited the number of tickets available and tickets will likely sell out in advance of the air show. Active duty, reserve, and retired military members can receive free General Admission.

