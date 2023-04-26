© 2023 WVPE
Amid book bans that target LGBTQ literature, transgender authors continue to tell their own stories

Published April 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with "Gender Queer: A Memoir." (Rick Bowmer/AP)
With laws limiting the rights of transgender people often in the news, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Traci Thomas, creator of “The Stacks” podcast, about fiction and nonfiction books by transgender authors and books that address transgender topics.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Fiction


Nonfiction


Upcoming

