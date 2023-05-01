© 2023 WVPE
Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition Presents

Published May 1, 2023
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition is thrilled to present two exciting concerts that will showcase the talent and diversity of chamber music performances. On May 11, 2023 the Lift Every Voice Concert will feature performances of works by Black, Latino, or women composers, while the Gold Medal Concert on May 14, 2023 will highlight the winners of this year's competition. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Discover more at fischoff.org.