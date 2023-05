Join the Conversation with StoryCorps & WVPE - Take One Small Step

Take One Small Step, Michiana, with WVPE and StoryCorps

Created by StoryCorps, One Small Step is an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The initiative brings strangers with different political beliefs together for a conversation—not to debate politics—but to get to know each other as people. WVPE and StoryCorps invite you to take part in One Small Step , an effort to bring communities together, one conversation at a time.

