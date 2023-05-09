The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ are celebrating their centennial anniversary of their presence in Donaldson on May 21, 2023, from 2pm to 5:30 PM at The Center at Donaldson campus. The event will begin with a celebration of the Eucharist in the Ancilla Domini Chapel, followed by a variety of fun-filled activities for the entire family such as apple dumplings, yard games, balloon twisters, and storytelling sessions. This event provides an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a shared history. The celebration of the Eucharist will be from 2 to 3:30 PM and the family fun activities will be from 3:30 to 5:30 PM.

More at PoorHandmaids.org.