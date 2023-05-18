Mifepristone hearing reveals clues about case's future

The fight over the common abortion medication Mifepristone continues, and is expected to land in front of the Supreme Court at some point.

A panel of three conservative judges at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard arguments Wednesday. At issue is whether to uphold the ruling from a Texas judge invalidating the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Mifepristone. The agency approved the drug more than 20 years ago and it has a strong safety record.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, University of California, Irvine School of Law professor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

