Lottery officials still don't plan to lobby lawmakers to allow online games

Hoosier Lottery officials say providing online options to play makes sense for the long-term sustainability of the lottery.

But the lottery still won’t take an active role in urging lawmakers to make those online options available.

Executive director Sarah Taylor said legislators are the decision-makers; the lottery is there to provide information.

“We’re always happy to answer questions," Taylor said. "And if that changes and we become more advocates, we’re happy to engage with them to share the reasons why.”

The lottery was well into plans to offer games online in early 2022. And they informed legislative leaders of those plans.

But after that became public, other lawmakers raised concerns. And ultimately, the General Assembly passed a bill to require legislative approval before the lottery can expand online.

READ MORE: Hoosier Lottery on track to send second highest revenue amount ever to state this year

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Going forward, Taylor said it’s also important to communicate to its retailers that other states that have added online lottery haven’t seen declining sales at those brick-and-mortar sellers.

She said that’s especially true when lotteries make use of cross-promotions.

“Between your current players going in, still, to retail but perhaps they want to try online," Taylor said. "Or you have new, online players that also go to retail based on these promotions to encourage them.”

An independent legislative analysis this past session suggested brick-and-mortar lottery retailers would be hurt by addition of online lottery.

That analysis came as part of legislation to legalize online gambling. Despite significant momentum for that bill, it stalled without so much as a hearing in the 2023 session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.