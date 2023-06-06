Does Trumpism go beyond former President Donald Trump?

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is throwing his hat in the ring Tuesday, a day after former Vice President Mike Pence also entered the field for the Republican presidential nomination.

Among others, they will be challenging frontrunner former President Donald Trump. Trump has dramatically changed the direction of the Republican party in recent years.

If Trump loses the primary, will Trumpism end as well? Princeton University historian and author Julian Zelizer argues that Trumpism goes beyond the man.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Zelizer. His new piece is “How to End Trumpism.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.