PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf shakes up men's golfing

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have announced a surprise merger with LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed competition that disrupted the golf world last year. Since the announcement, many players have expressed frustration at the merger.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was called a hypocrite and faced calls to resign. Brendan Quinn covers golf for The Athletic. He joins host Scott Tong for the latest on the merger, the reaction and what this means for the future of golf.

