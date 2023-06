May Pang, John Lennon's lover and companion during the 18-month "Lost Weekend" era in the mid 70s will be exhibiting her candid photos of Lennon at the Judy Ferrara Gallery on Tuesday, June 13 & Wednesday, June 14 as well as a hosting a special Q&A session after the screening of her documentary on her life with Lennon at the Vickers Theatre in Three Oaks on Monday, June 12th.