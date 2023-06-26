Monday Night Special: America Learn Your History: What Happened Before Stonewall

The Monday Night Special is: "America, Learn Your History" began as a popular Instagram series by composer and professor Bobby Wooten. Join us for our first radio special: Stonewall often gets credit for the beginning of the gay liberation movement. But there was an earlier riot, at Compton's Cafeteria in San Francisco, and it was started by a transwoman. Bobby's guests include actor Tituss Burgess and historian Dr. Susan Stryker.