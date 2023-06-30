Indiana Supreme Court OKs near-total abortion ban, opens door to other legal challenges

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state’s near-total abortion ban does not violate the Indiana Constitution.

The ban now goes into effect.

Under the law, abortions are only allowed if the pregnant person’s serious health or life is at risk; if there’s a lethal fetal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization; and in cases of rape or incest, but only up to 10 weeks.

Justice Derek Molter, the newest member of the court, wrote the decision. In it, he said Article 1, Section 1 of the state constitution guarantees the right to abortion only to protect a woman's life or protect her from a serious health risk.

"It is undisputed that protecting prenatal life falls within the State's broad authority under Article 1, Section 1 to protect the public's health, welfare and safety," Molter wrote.

The ruling is also rooted in Indiana's history of limiting legal abortion as much as possible.

"Indiana’s long history of generally prohibiting abortion as a criminal act ... suggests that the common understanding among Article 1, Section 1’s framers and ratifiers was that the provision left the General Assembly with legislative discretion to regulate or limit abortion," Molter wrote.

Molter's opinion does note that the ruling in this case does not prevent other challenges to the law.

For one, this lawsuit challenged a provision of the law than banned abortion clinics outright, limiting the procedures to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers owned by hospitals. Molter's ruling said that issue was not part of this appeal, and sent the case back to the trial court to flesh out that challenge.

"By saying Senate Bill 1 is not unconstitutional in its entirety in all circumstances, we do not say the opposite either – that every single part of the law can be applied consistent with our Constitution in every conceivable set of circumstances," Molter wrote.



Molter also said that this particular lawsuit does not give the court the opportunity to more clearly define the circumstances when a pregnancy endangers someone's life or health – which could be the subject of future lawsuits.

There is also another lawsuit challenging the abortion ban. That suit argues that ban violates the state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act by infringing on the rights of those whose religions accept and even encourage abortions in certain circumstances.

A Marion County judge temporarily halted the law from taking effect in that case, but only as it applies to the small handful of people who brought the suit.

A Marion County judge temporarily halted the law from taking effect in that case, but only as it applies to the small handful of people who brought the suit.