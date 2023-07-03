© 2023 WVPE
ACLU of Indiana to get new leader with long-time executive stepping down

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
A professional headshot of Jane Henegar. She is a White woman with light, graying hair, wearing glasses.
Courtesy of the ACLU of Indiana
Jane Henegar has led the ACLU of Indiana since 2012.

The ACLU of Indiana will soon have a new leader for the first time in more than a decade.

Executive Director Jane Henegar announced she is stepping down no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

The former Indianapolis deputy mayor has led the organization since 2012. In that time, the ACLU of Indiana has helped secure rights for LGBTQ+ people, including same-sex marriage. The group also successfully fought against the state’s abortion restrictions before the U.S. Supreme Court ended guaranteed abortion rights.

Under Henegar’s leadership, the ACLU also launched an election campaign centered on voter rights and helped lead the charge against jail overcrowding.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

