Candidate profiles on education job board connect teachers and schools

Educators and schools in Indiana have new ways to connect over job postings on the state’s educator supply and demand marketplace. The marketplace’s new educator profiles will make hunting for jobs and filling education positions a two-way street for schools and teachers.

Educators’ candidate profiles can be used to apply for jobs posted on the state’s education job board. The board originally just showed job postings submitted by Indiana school districts.

The Indiana Department of Education said in a news release that it worked with all 55 educator preparation programs in the state to develop the candidate profile feature. Profiles can be viewed by any public school that has opted into the marketplace’s free applicant tracking system.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said that in addition to matching eligible applicants to open teaching positions, candidate profiles will also give the state more information about teachers in Indiana as a whole.

“When we first launched the educator marketplace last year, we were able to see — for the first time ever — real-time data on the most in-demand roles at Indiana schools,” Jenner said. “By combining the previously released demand data with today’s release of supply data, we are able to gain additional insights into the number and types of teachers entering the profession.”

The marketplace’s job postings page currently shows more than 3,300 education jobs available in Indiana. The IDOE press release said introducing candidate profiles furthers its goal of providing support, guidance and data to people who work with Indiana educators.

“We know the impact of teachers and how important it is to attract, prepare and retain great teachers in our classrooms,” Jenner said. “This is just one key component in making this possible.”

