New commissioner takes over at Department of Local Government Finance

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
A professional headshot of Daniel Shackle, a White man with brown hair, and a brown and gray beard. Shackle is wearing glasses and behind him are the American and Indiana flags.
Stefan Welsh
/
Courtesy of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Office
New Indiana Department of Local Government Finance Commissioner Daniel Shackle previously served as the agency's chief of staff.

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has a new leader after the governor appointed Daniel Shackle to become its commissioner.

The DLGF is responsible for overseeing local government budgets and property tax assessments, ensuring that they follow Indiana law.

The governor appointed Shackle after the department's previous head, Wesley Bennett, was appointed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Shackle’s most recent government job was at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, as chief legal counsel. But he comes to DLGF with extensive experience at that agency, having previously served as its chief of staff and general counsel. During his previous time at the department, he helped develop the online filing system for the state’s business personal property tax.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
