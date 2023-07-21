© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blue Beijing skies, fewer foreigners: Returning to China post-Covid lockdowns

Published July 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
A child is pulled in a trolley in the afternoon in Beijing, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A child is pulled in a trolley in the afternoon in Beijing, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China was under strict lockdown for the last three years because of pandemic restrictions. Now that restrictions eased, scholars have been visiting there.

Neysun Mahboubi is a research scholar with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Study of Contemporary China. He has just returned from visiting for the first time in four years. He noticed some changes: blue skies over Beijing and fewer foreigners walking the streets. He shares his reflections with Here and Now’s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.