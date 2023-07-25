© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Without climate change, heat waves are 'virtually impossible'

Published July 25, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Heidi Cullen, a climate scientist with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, about the World Weather Attribution report out Tuesday that says the record heat waves we’re seeing in the American Southwest and southern Europe have almost no chance of happening without climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.