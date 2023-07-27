2023 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, with theme of 'Celebrating Basketball'

The 2023 Indiana State Fair begins Friday – 18 days of agricultural shows, live music and unusual food options at the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

This year’s theme is basketball and it features in some new attractions for fairgoers, including an exhibit put together by Pacers Sports and Entertainment called “Land of Legends.”

Anna Whelchel, State Fair chief marketing and sales officer, said there will also be a basketball-themed amusement park.

“That will be a full-size, regulation basketball court to host tournaments and kids camps,” Whelchel said.

This year's fair will also feature the opening of the new swine barn – officially called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

Free music will include everything from Rob Base, Gin Blossoms, Buddy Guy, and Keith Sweat to Clint Black, Three Dog Night, Styx and Quiet Riot.

"All different genres for all different Hoosiers and this year, really, we have more than ever," Whelchel said.

The fair this year will also be against a backdrop of potentially sweltering heat – which Whelchel said they’ve prepared for.

“We have water available, hydration – reminding guests to hydrate, reminding staff to stay hydrated," Whelchel said. "We have a heat plan that we follow. We have misting stations for guests. We have a new splash pad this year that they can enjoy.”

Whelchel added that while the fair is an outdoor event, the fairgrounds also has more than 1 million square feet of indoor, air conditioned facilities. And she said guests can bring sealed or empty water bottles into the fair.

The fair runs from July 28 to Aug. 20, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

