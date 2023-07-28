How do you report online abuse? And what happens when you do?

PEN American, the First Amendment rights advocacy organization, reports that online abuse is skyrocketing, and social media companies are failing to adequately respond.

The report dubbed “Shouting Into the Void” describes how social media platforms make it difficult for users to report dangerous online abuses.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Viktorya Vilk, digital safety director at PEN America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

