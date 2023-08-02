Millions of people are being disenrolled from Medicaid

Nearly 4 million people have been disenrolled from Medicaid since April, and the number is expected to climb. Pandemic-era policies that kept everyone automatically enrolled in the program have ended, and in many cases, it’s paperwork or bureaucratic issues that have resulted in people being disenrolled.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Julie Rovner of KFF Health News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.