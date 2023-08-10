Republicans nominate Benjamin Rogers for Goshen Mayor

Goshen Republicans on Wednesday selected Benjamin Rogers as their newest mayoral candidate in a party caucus.

Ben Rogers is 28 and the son of current Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers and he put his name forward after the party’s previous candidate Bill Malone, withdrew from the race last month.

Rogers’ website says he founded and runs the design company SkyFlare Visual Media and has previously worked for the WNIT television station.

He will now face off against Democratic candidate Gina Leichty in November’s general election. Leichty herself was caucused in to be her party’s nominee following Mayor Jeremy Stutsman leaving office.

Goshen Republicans also nominated Goshen college admissions counselor Kellam Venosky to run in the 4th District council race.