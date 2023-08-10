© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Republicans nominate Benjamin Rogers for Goshen Mayor

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
Benjamin Rogers
Photo courtesy Ben Rogers
/
WVPE
Candidate for Mayor of Goshen Ben Rogers

Goshen Republicans on Wednesday selected Benjamin Rogers as their newest mayoral candidate in a party caucus.

Ben Rogers is 28 and the son of current Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers and he put his name forward after the party’s previous candidate Bill Malone, withdrew from the race last month.

Rogers’ website says he founded and runs the design company SkyFlare Visual Media and has previously worked for the WNIT television station.

He will now face off against Democratic candidate Gina Leichty in November’s general election. Leichty herself was caucused in to be her party’s nominee following Mayor Jeremy Stutsman leaving office.

Goshen Republicans also nominated Goshen college admissions counselor Kellam Venosky to run in the 4th District council race.

Tags
WVPE News RepublicansRepublican primaryGoshen
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek