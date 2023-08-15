Biden's new monument near the Grand Canyon isn't enough to protect the area from uranium mining

The Biden administration announced a new national monument of nearly 1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon in hopes of protecting the area from new mining and development. But the national monument designation won’t put an end to all of the mining.

We take a closer look at uranium mining in this area with Justine Calma, science reporter at The Verge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.