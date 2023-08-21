WVPE Monday Night Special: Facing the Unthinkable - 7pm on 88.1 WVPE

The film 'Oppenheimer' reminds us that the nuclear age remains a fundamental fact of our lives -- even if its apocalyptic potential can seem too frightening to think about. But that’s the very barrier to reducing the risk, according to veteran emergency room physician Ira Helfand. He's a leader in the physicians' movement to prevent the greatest emergency imaginable: use of these terrible weapons. Includes historical audio of JFK in the Cuban Missile Crisis as well as previous films. ALSO: The clash of science and ethics for the researchers who've developed weapons of mass destruction.

Monday, August 21st at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.