A group of chefs is churning out up to 10,000 meals a day for wildfire survivors. They’re part of a group known as Chef Hui.

Host Celeste Headlee hears from Sheldon Simeon, celebrity chef and owner of Tin Roof, a mom-and-pop restaurant on Maui.

