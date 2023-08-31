Old Crow Medicine Show celebrates 25 years with new album 'Jubilee'

The Nashville band Old Crow Medicine Show released a new album called “Jubilee” last Friday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ketch Secor, one of the band’s founders and current frontman, about the band’s music and his commitment to gun law reform.

The cover of “Jubilee” by Old Crow Medicine Show. (Courtesy of Missing Piece Group)

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.