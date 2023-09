Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run in Pennsylvania for eight days. Cavalcante escaped from prison last Thursday by crab-walking up a wall and scaling a fence. He’s been sighted since, but authorities have been unable to pin him down.

We get the latest from Kenny Cooper, a reporter with member station WHYY.

