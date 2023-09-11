© 2023 WVPE
State Sen. John Crane won't run for reelection, first to announce this cycle

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
A posed headshot of John Crane, a White man with dark hair, wearing a suit.
Courtesy of the Indiana Senate Republican caucus
Sen. John Crane (R-Avon) is the first lawmaker in the 2024 election cycle to announce he won't run for reelection.

Sen. John Crane (R-Avon) became the first lawmaker this cycle to announce he won’t run for reelection next year.

Crane will serve out his term, unlike three other legislators who resigned earlier this year.

Crane stressed that his decision not to seek another term was not because he’s running for another office, nor because he’s had a negative experience in the state Senate.

Rather, he said he never intended to become a career politician and that his decision came after “considerable prayer and discernment.”

Crane has been in the Senate since 2016. His principal service has been on the Senate education committee, and he’s held a leadership position in the GOP caucus.

In the last 10 years, an average of nearly 12 lawmakers each election cycle have opted not to run for reelection.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
