American cyclist Sepp Kuss storms to first American Vuelta A España victory in a decade

American cyclist Sepp Kuss has completed a surprise victory in Spain’s premier cycling competition Vuelta A España, the Spanish version of the Tour De France. He’s the first American to win the race in a decade.

Host Robin Young speaks to Kuss — who rides for the influential Jumbo-Visma cycling team — as he dashes between events in Europe celebrating his victory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

