'Wait Wait' for September 23, 2023: With Not My Job guest John Wilson
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest John Wilson and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Tom Bodett, and Eugene Cordero. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Casual Congress; Plane On the Run; The Must-Have Scan
Panel Questions
Campus Concierges
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about a new tourist attraction in Ireland, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz How To with John Wilson's John Wilson on what NOT to do
John Wilson is the creator and star of HBO's Emmy-nominated How To with John Wilson. It's a show all about teaching you how to do basic tasks (in unique and bizarre ways), but can he answer our questions about what NOT to do?
Panel Questions
You Snooze, You Win!; Mani-Pedis In Heaven
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Fish Fax; Romancing the Dork; A Vision Vision Quest
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, with all the stars and influencers getting MRIs, what's the first thing we'll find inside a celebrity.
