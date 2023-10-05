© 2023 WVPE
Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Published October 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
Jon Fosse attends the 73rd National Book Awards in 2022. (Evan Agostini/AP)
Norwegian writer Jon Fosse has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. His dramatic works are so acclaimed in Norway that the government gave him a lifetime stipend and a residence near the Royal Palace in Oslo. The committee said that Fosse received the prize “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Andrew Limbong about Fosse’s work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.