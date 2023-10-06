Voter registration deadline for 2023 Indiana municipal election is Oct. 10

Hoosiers who want to vote in the upcoming municipal elections in November have until Tuesday to register.

In order to register, you need an Indiana driver’s license or state identification card. You must also be at least 18 years old on the date of the election and have lived at your current address at least 30 days before the election.

The voter registration deadline for the fall 2023 Indiana election is Oct. 10. People can register in person at their local election administrator’s office — in which case their deadline is the end of the business day. But they can also register online, at IndianaVoters.com, up to midnight.

On the website, Hoosiers can also check and update their current voter registration, find their polling place, see which candidates are on their ballot and apply for a mail-in ballot.

