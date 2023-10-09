© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican Greg Goode caucused in to Indiana Senate to replace Jon Ford

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
A posed headshot of Greg Goode, a White man with light gray and white hair, wearing a suit.
Courtesy of Indiana State University
Greg Goode becomes the 33rd current member of the Indiana General Assembly to first join the legislature via private caucus, rather than general election.

A private Republican caucus chose Greg Goode this weekend to become Indiana’s newest state senator.

Goode replaces Sen. Jon Ford, who announced his resignation last month.

Goode is the state director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.). He previously worked for more than a decade as the chief lobbyist for Indiana State University.

Goode was endorsed for the seat by the man he will replace, Jon Ford. And in his remarks to the GOP precinct caucus that selected him, Goode said he wants to continue the work Ford did at the Statehouse.

“Backing our men and women in uniform. Having balance with regard to property taxes,” Goode said. “The Second Amendment and personal safety. Economic prosperity, housing and workforce development.”

READ MORE: Voter advocates say Hoosiers 'short-changed' by legislative resignations

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In his brief remarks, Goode also baselessly accused President Joe Biden and members of his administration of trying to bring the United States “to its knees.”

More than one out of every five current members of the Indiana General Assembly first joined the legislature via private caucuses, rather than general elections in their districts.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith