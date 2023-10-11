The power of satire and the return of late night shows

Late-night talk shows are back on the air after months off because of the writers’ strike.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about the power of satire with Sophia McClennen, professor of international affairs and comparative literature at Penn State University. She is the founder of the Penn State Center for Global Studies, and she is also an expert on satire. Her latest book is “Trump Was a Joke: How Satire Made Sense of a President Who Didn’t.”

