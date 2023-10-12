© 2023 WVPE
State website provides financial information for various township offices

IPB News | By Violet Comber-Wilen
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
An image that says "Indiana Gateway" in blue font with the state of Indiana next to it
Courtesy of Indiana Gateway
Township financial reports are available on the state’s Gateway website.

How can people in Indiana find financial information for their local township’s office? One listener inspired this question.

Debbie Driskell, Indiana Township Association director, said those interested in township financial reports should visit the state’s Gateway website. It serves as a record for how public dollars and taxes are spent by local units of Indiana’s government.

Driskell said by navigating to the “report search” tab and selecting “annual financial reports,” there are several resources to view the finances of various counties.

This includes information on grantsused by townships, or statewide and individual summaries of township assistance per year.

In these sections, Hoosiers can select their county, year and township to see statistics about grants awarded to or other assistance given by the township office.

Driskell said those interested in township finances should look into this website for more information.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.

