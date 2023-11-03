© 2023 WVPE
Harvard student launches hotline to promote peaceful dialogue amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Published November 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, Harvard University junior Shira Hoffer noticed a lot of one-sided and polarizing narratives around the conflict.

In an effort to promote peaceful dialogue across differences, Hoffman launched the Hotline for Israel/Palestine, an educational texting hotline that seeks to provide users with nonpartisan information and resources.

The initiative already has two dozen volunteers, spanning across religions, ethnicities and countries.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Hoffman for more details on this peace-forward effort.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.