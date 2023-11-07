Robert McCormick's blues collection becomes public

A massive and closely held collection of blues music and research from the 1950s and 60s is seeing the light of day. The collection is from Robert “Mack” McCormick, who died in 2015 at age 85.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Susannah Nix, McCormick’s daughter, and John Troutman, curator of music and musical instruments at the American History Museum.

