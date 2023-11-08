© 2023 WVPE
Abortion rights victories on election day

Published November 8, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST

NPR political correspondent Sarah McCammon tells Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes how abortion rights victories are energizing Democrats.

In elections Tuesday, Ohio voters passed a constitutional amendment to guarantee abortion rights in the state. In Virginia, Democrats won control of both chambers of the state legislature, checking Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s power to restrict abortion. And in Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear won re-election as governor and pledged to add exemptions to the state’s near-total ban on abortion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

