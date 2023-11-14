Fleming stepping down from St. Joseph County commissioners

St. Joseph County Commissioner Deb Fleming announced at this morning’s commissioners meeting that she’s leaving office.

Fleming said her resignation from the all-Republican three-member board will take effect at the end of January.

Her announcement follows an incident Thursday involving a confrontation Fleming had with a man who works in the county auditor’s office. South Bend police were called to the County-City Building on a report of someone trespassing.

Police arrived to find several people saying Fleming had threatened the employee, according to a police report of the incident. Fleming ultimately agreed to leave and was escorted from the building.

A police spokeswoman said police were still investigating the case and had not yet forwarded it to the prosecutor’s office for review.

In April of last year, then-County Republican Party Chair Zach Potts released a letter he said came to him from Fleming, announcing her plan to retire at that time. But Fleming never actually quit.

Fleming, a retired Mishawaka dentist, is a former party chair and has been a commissioner since 2014. She represents District 3, which covers Mishawaka and the eastern, southern and southeastern parts of the county. Her current term runs through the end of next year.

County Republican Party Chair Tyler Gillean did not return WVPE’s requests for comment on Monday. He will have 30 days from the end of January to call a caucus of precinct committee leaders to elect Fleming’s replacement.