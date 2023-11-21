How eSims are helping thousands in Gaza stay connected to the world during communications blackouts

People in Gaza were disconnected from the world yet again last week when internet and phone services collapsed Thursday afternoon after telecommunication providers warned they had no more fuel to continue operating. It took more than 24 hours for services to be temporarily restored after a limited amount of fuel was delivered to help networks power their generators.

This is at least the fourth time since the war started that Palestinians in Gaza have been completely shut off from the rest of the world. Despite these frequent and unpredictable disruptions, at least 33,000 people have stayed connected thanks to the grassroots efforts of people donating electronic sim cards.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Egyptian writer and activist Mirna El Helbawi, who has been leading efforts to get people across Gaza connected to their loved ones and the rest of the outside world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

