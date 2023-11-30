Rokita under investigation again by Indiana attorney disciplinary commission

Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation again by the Indiana attorney disciplinary commission, weeks after the state Supreme Court publicly reprimanded him.

The new inquiry is over Rokita’s reaction to that public reprimand.

A few weeks ago, the Indiana Supreme Court said Rokita violated professional conduct rules in his remarks about Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim.

In a statement following the reprimand, Rokita said he admitted to the misconduct to “save a lot of taxpayer money and distraction,” while maintaining he did nothing wrong.

New complaints filed with the state disciplinary commission argue that response contradicted the affidavit Rokita agreed to, in which he admitted to the misconduct.

In a statement, the attorney general’s office said Rokita cooperated with the original investigation into his remarks about Bernard and that he said publicly that he’s learned from the situation and, “like everyone— can always do better.”

The commission can ultimately dismiss the new complaints or advance them for further investigation.

